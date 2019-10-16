FLORENCE — Douglas Ian Gregory, age 78, passed away on Monday, October 14th at NAMC in Florence, Alabama.
Ian was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim (England). He is survived by his wife, Heather Russell ; children, Mark and Susan and grandchildren (Australia); sister-in-law, Dorothy, nephews and great nephews (England).
Ian and Heather moved to the Shoals from Australia in 1987 when Ian accepted a position at IFDC where he was employed for nearly 30 years. He traveled the world extensively for his work in developing countries and called Florence his home.
There will be no public funeral services.
