TOWN CREEK — Douglas “Doug” Ray Little, 60, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Leighton Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., on Sunday, at the church with burial in Fergason Cemetery in Town Creek, AL. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

