FLORENCE — Douglas R. Mitchell, 76, died January 12, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery. He was the husband of Jeannie Mitchell.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you