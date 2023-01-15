F.1.15.22 Douglass Mitchell.jpg
FLORENCE — Douglas Roland Mitchell, 76, of Florence, passed away January 12, 2023. He was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ; retired from the City of Florence Park and Recreation as a Park Ranger Supervisor with 31 years of service. He was an avid Bass fisherman, and creator of countless fishing tackle.

