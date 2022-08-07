MUSCLE SHOALS — Douglas Temple Troop, 86, died August 4, 2022. A graveside service will be Monday, 2 p.m., in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

