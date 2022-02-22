LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Douglas Wayne Bradley, age 69, of Loretto, TN passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg. He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a retired sales manager, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The family will hold a private service for Mr. Bradley.
Survivors are his wife of 30 years, Catherine Neidert Bradley, Loretto, TN; brothers, Steve Bradley (Donna), Colbert Heights, John Bradley (Nancy), Florence; sisters-in-law, Anthionette Beuerlein (Robert), Loretto, TN, Sharon Neidert, Richmond, VA, Joan Newell (Ray), Goodlettsville, TN; brother-in-law, Don Simbeck, Loretto, TN; nieces and nephews, James Stutts, John Michael Bradley, Patrick Bradley, Matthew Bradley, Karen Jenkins, Cameron Prince, Stacy Williams, Damien Simbeck, Michael Beuerlein, Joseph Beuerlein, Luke Williams, Mark Word, Paul Williams, Thomas Neidert, Dana Dodd, Dawn Hargett, Karin Beuerlein, Danielle Busby and Kate Williams-Spradlin; many great-nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Paul Jones and Betty Ruth Bradley; sister-in-law, Donna Simbeck.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart School in Loretto.
