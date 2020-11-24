RUSSELLVILLE — Douglas Wayne Lewey, 57, of Russellville, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Mr. Lewey was a lifelong resident of Franklin County and a member of Duncan Creek Baptist Church, Russellville. He was a retired cabinet maker.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 1:00 PM, in the chapel at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 12:00 Noon until service time at the funeral home. Officiating will be Casey Harrison.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Lewey; children, Hunter Lewey (Haley), Josh Lewey (Ashton), Chris Smith (Brittany) and Katie Vandiver; parents, Villious Lewey and Sheila Lewey; brother, Darrin Lewey; grandchildren, Leah Smith, Aubree Vandiver, Jaxon Lewey, Rylin Lewey and Ayla Lewey; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Lewey.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
