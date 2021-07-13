CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Douglas Wayne Littrell, 54, died July 11, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s Collinwood. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Schackelford Funeral Home with burial in Railroad Cemetery. He was the son of James Leo and Annie Ruth “Bubbles” Littrell.

