KILLEN
Douglas Lanier Webster, 94, Killen, passed away on Wednesday December 14, 2022.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, from noon - 1 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home, with the funeral service following at 1 p.m., in Greenview Memorial Chapel.
Douglas was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Velma.
Douglas is survived by three children, his son Stephen (Cindy), daughter Linda (Tom), and son Mark (Leigh Ann). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Michael Webster (Catherine), Erin Wittscheck, (Alex), David Speed, Jarrod Webster, and A. J. Webster. He is also survived by three great grandchildren, Cashton Webster, Millie Jo Wittscheck, and Matilda Webster
He was a long-time member of Florence Blvd. Church of Christ. A graduate of the University of Kentucky. He retired from Tennessee Valley Authority after a 35-year career as an electrical engineer. Douglas was a veteran of the U. S. Army.
Special thanks to staff and management at Cedar View Assisted Living and Glenwood Center.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented