FLORENCE — Douglas Wesley Hendon, Jr. 73, of Florence, passed away February 12, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of Sheffield First Church of the Nazarene.
Visitation will be today, Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Sheffield First Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Howard Wilson officiating. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Stony Point Cemetery.
Mr. Hendon was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Martha Hendon.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Berkey Hendon; son, Chad Hendon (Megan) of Florence; daughter, Michelle Bevis (Jeffrey) of Florence; brother, Mark Hendon (Sherrie) of Ocala, Florida; sisters, Gwen Woodbury (Dana) of Colorado; Jadonna Robinson (Jon) of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Savannah (Seth) Richardson, Shelby and Sidney Bevis, and Gavin, Oliver, and Brady Hendon.
Pallbearers will be Chad Hendon, Mark Hendon, Jeffrey Bevis, Seth Richardson, Jacob Herbert, Marc Vann, Jr. and Michael Vann.
Special thanks to Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Dr. Felix Morris, and the nurses and staff in the ICU of North Alabama Medical Center.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
