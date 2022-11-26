HACKLEBURG — Dovie Denise Carson, 62, died November 24, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Monday, noon until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery.

