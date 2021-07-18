KILLEN — Doyal Cleo Johnson, 89 of Killen, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 after an extended illness. Doyal was a business owner, a member of the NRA, Crossroads Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Army.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services with military honors will follow, in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m., with David Cofield officiating, services will conclude with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Johnson; father, Joseph Lee Johnson; mother, Alma Wylie Johnson; granddaughters, Kimberly Howard and Wendi Thomas; son-in-law, Don McGee; wife, Charlene Johnson; brother, Olen Johnson; sisters, Ruth Reed and Pearline Estes.
Mr. Johnson is survived by a son, Mark Johnson (Rita); daughters, Sandy Jensen (Bob), Faith Thomas (Tim), Bonnie Howard (Dell), Judy McGee, and Amy Reeves (Scott); grandchildren, April King, Daniel Jensen, Jeremy Jensen, John Jensen, Jason Thomas, Kristilin McBride, Michael Thomas, Jessica Lamb, Nikki Johnson, Rebecca HwangBo, Whitney Miller, Rachel Ackley, Allison Simbeck-Cissom, Ryan Reeves, and Katelyn Knorr; great grandchildren, Cody, Rebekah, Danielle, Melanie, Nathaniel, Autumn, Natalie, Chloe, Seth, Hannah, Ethan, Evan, Emma, Grant, Jacob, Realyn, Chance, Chayse, Daniel, Dustin, Matthew, Walter, Kaleigh, Braxton, and Aidan; and four great-great grandchildren.
