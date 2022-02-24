FLORENCE — Doyal Lee Palmer, 96, Florence, passed away February 23, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Palmer was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He served in World War II in 1944, 1945, and 1946. In 1945: He was in Central Europe Germany, he received two Battle Stars. In 1946 Southern Phillipine Liberation, he received EMETO Medal, APTO Medal Phillipine Liberation Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, and World War II Victory Medal. After coming home from serving during World War II, he went to welding school. Doyal worked as a welder for Reynolds Metals Construction and for TVA. After working for 20 years as a welder at Ford Motor Company, Muscle Shoals, he retired. Doyal was part of the team that worked on the first rocket put into space by the U.S., the Jupiter C. Doyal was a member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in Greenview Funeral Home chapel. The burial will take place following the service in Greenview Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded at graveside. Officiating will be Sonny Hargett and Justin Pannell.
Mr. Palmer was preceded in death by Dessie Ruth Palmer, Jewel D. Lawson, Floyd C. Palmer, John W. Palmer, Amie J. Miles, Alfred Miles, Alice V. Thornton, W. E. Thornton and John Henry McCord.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Hinton Palmer; sons, Donald Wayne Palmer, Terry Lynn Palmer, Jeffery Kent Palmer, Roger Lee Palmer; step-children, Phillip D. Ticer and Pamela K. Poole; brother, James Palmer; grandchildren, Chistopher Wayne Palmer, Derek Lee Palmer, Parker Owen Niece, Regan Leann Palmer, Jeffery Kent Palmer, II, Katherine Olivia Palmer, John Adam Palmer; step-grandchildren, Jacob David Ticer and Madeline Eileen Morrison; great-grandchildren, Aly Watson, Aiden Riley Palmer, Jonathan Palmer, Joshua Palmer, Michael Terrance Palmer, Isabella Phillips, Madelyn Palmer, Mason Niece, Cooper Niece, and Ryder Niece.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Miles, Cleve Miles, Ricky Thornton, Mike Palmer, Steve Palmer, Jamie Palmer and Brad Palmer.
