LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Doyce LeRoy McDow, 86, died October 30, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Center Point Methodist Cemetery. Mr. McDow served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

