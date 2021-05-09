FLORENCE — Doyce G. Robertson, 78, of Florence died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Mitchell Hollingsworth.
Visitation will be Monday, May 10, 2021, 10-11 a.m, at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM in the chapel with Bro. Dewayne Crumley officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Mr. Robertson was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide Fan. He attended Friendship Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddie and Birdie Chandler Robertson; brother, Royce Robertson; sister, Edith Smith.
Mr. Robertson is survived by his children, Rick Robertson (Dana) and Twalla Robertson; sisters, Barbara Hannah (Ronnie), Linda Lovelace, and Doris Neese (Ricky); sister-in-law, Shirley Robertson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to 5th floor nurses at NAMC, Shoals Hospice, Dr. Brown, nurses and CNA’s at Mitchell Hollingsworth.
Pallbearers will be Fred Brien, Phillip Steele, Roger Robertson, Ron Hannah, Wayne Lovelace, and Michael Lovelace.
