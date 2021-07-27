FLORENCE — Doyle Faulkner, 89 of Florence, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. Doyle was retired from Reynolds Alloy, a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and a member of Highland Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Greenview Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Reverend Chris Underwood officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Faulkner was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Faulkner; parents, James and Nora Faulkner; and a son, Steve Faulkner. He is survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Faulkner (Shea) and Sarah Faulkner Gilmore (Robert); great-grandchildren, Madyson, Windham, Camdon, and Landree; a sister, Dorothy Herring.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
