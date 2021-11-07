TOWN CREEK — Doyle Randle Flanagan, 66, of Town Creek, died Friday, November 5, 2021. There will be a graveside service for Doyle on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Shaw Cemetery with Mark Mayfield officiating.
Doyle was a native of Colbert County. He retired from International Paper, enjoyed fishing, and most of all loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Evon Flanagan; brother, Harvey Flanagan; and sisters, Sandra Campbell and Joyce Berry.
Doyle is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Donna Flanagan; children Josh Flanagan (Beth) and Cora Gargis (Matt); brothers, Clinton Flanagan (Linda), Wayne Flanagan, Greg Flanagan (Lorrie), and John Flanagan (Jeana); grandchildren, Mattison and Mallory Gargis, Jacob, Rylan, and Harlie Flanagan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Lydell, Kevin, Brady, Nathan, and Nick Flanagan, Dustin Waldon, Phillip Berry, and Jamie Allen.
Honorary pallbearers are Zach and Ben Allen.
