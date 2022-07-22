SHEFFIELD — Doyle Judson Fuller,70, of Sheffield, AL passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The family will have a private memorial.

He served 20-plus years as a staff sergeant with the Alabama National Guard. Doyle was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Annie Fuller; and brothers, Monty Fuller and Gerald Fuller.

He is survived by his son, Zack Fuller; daughter, Ana Pannell (Jon); and grandchildren, Bryce Pannell and Liza Kate Pannell.

In lieu of flowers, donate to Mars Hill Bible School.

You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.

