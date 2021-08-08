TUSCUMBIA — Doyle Leon Lentz, age 84, of Tuscumbia, left this life on August 5, 2021. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 8, from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Brother David Long officiating. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Park in Florence.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents, C.P. and Sarah Lentz; brother, Junior Lentz; infant son, William Lynn Lentz; grandparents, Jobe and Norah Overton; and father and mother-in-law, Nathan and Hazel Gray.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Dean Lentz; children, Kathy Cooper (Pete), Doyle Lentz (Wanda), Karen Mathis (Steve) and Vanessa Robbins (Joey); brother, Bill Lentz (Betsy); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren, with another due December 27, 2021.
Leon was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a retired salesman with Colonial Bread Company and enjoyed working on lawn mowers. He and his wife were members of Parkers Chapel Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Mitchell, Noah Thornton, Chris Osborn, Bryan Osborn, Robert Neal Gray and Joey Robbins. Honorary pallbearers include Pete Cooper, Steve Mathis, Jimmy Gray and Anthony Motley.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Therese M. Lango, Dr. Evan Kyei-Ninamo, the ER staff and 4th floor nurses at NAMC for their loving care. A special thanks to Nurse Marcy, the patient care aides, and the CCICU at NAMC.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
