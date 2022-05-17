FLORENCE — Dr. B. Kembrel Jones died suddenly of a heart attack on May 13, 2022, at the age of 62.
Kembrel graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1978 where he was named Mr. Bradshaw High School. He graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1982 where he served as President of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Upon graduation, he worked with the International Headquarters of Sigma Chi in Evanston, Illinois, as Director of Expansion.
He continued his education and graduated from Harvard University with a Master of Education and also graduated first in his doctoral class with a PhD in Education Administration from Harvard.
Dr. Jones returned to his Alma Mater, the University of North Alabama, as Director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving.
Dr. Jones was later Assistant Director of Admissions at University of Miami and Assistant Dean and Director of Student Activities at Birmingham Southern College.
He also completed his Master of Business Administration at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School and went on to serve as Associate Dean of the MBA program.
He finished his career in education at Wharton School of Business as Deputy Vice Dean of Student Life.
During the many summers he worked at Yellowstone National Park, he enjoyed overseeing and advising over 400 student interns.
After retiring from Wharton, he chose to move back to Florence, Alabama, to care for his beloved aging mother. Kembrel mentored countless students and dedicated his life to the mission of the advancement of higher education and helping others excel in life.
Kembrel was preceded in death by his father, Bill Jones. He leaves behind his mother, Joan Jones; a sister, Pamela Jones Tyner (Kevin) of Brentwood, Tennessee; a brother, Rex Jones (Leslie) of Germantown, Tennessee; and five nephews and one niece who adored their “Uncle Kem”.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sigma Chi Foundation Scholarship fund for graduate scholarships to help future students have the opportunity to continue their education (SigmaChi.Org).
No service will be held but visitation will be at North Wood United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 22, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.
