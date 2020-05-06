FLORENCE — Dr. Bobby F. King, 85, of Florence, AL passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehab in Florence, AL. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis, bridge and reading. He specialized in gourmet cooking and entertaining. Dr. King practiced medicine from the time he was 23 years old until the age of 80. He also liked quality time with his friends during their quail hunts. He was also known for telling the story of his 4H prize winning hogs at the Lafayette County fair.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Foote King; his daughters, Cindy King Phillips (Gary) and Susan Hopkins; his son, Micky King (Vicky); his stepdaughter, Tracy Northcutt (David); his stepson, Charles Milligan (Cheryl); his sister, Nell Green (Delain); 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Mavis McCarley King; and his son, Ronnie King.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. A private family service was held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery, officiated by Brother Johnny Hancock. A public memorial service will be held on a later date. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Dr. King’s honor to the donors charity of choice. An online guestbook may be signed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com
