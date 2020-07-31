PENSACOLA, FLORIDA — Dr. Bobby Joe Roberson, 73, born July 4, 1947, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida. He was born and raised in Lauderdale County and was a member of North Wood United Methodist Church; and a 1965 graduate of Central High School. Dr. Roberson was a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army with two tours in Vietnam; a Dr. of Biochemistry and professor at Pensacola State College; former Administrative Director of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; former Chemistry Professor at Bevill State College; studied Biochemistry at Auburn University, Distance Learning Administration at Texas A&M, Distance Education Certification at Indiana University, and Botany and Microbiology at Auburn University where he earned his PhD.
A graveside service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with military funeral honors. Officiating will be Rev. Scott Coats.
Dr. Roberson was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll and Mary Roberson; sister, Ann Potts; and brother, Jerry Roberson.
He is survived by his siblings, Nathan Roberson (Kathy), David Roberson (Anna), Larry Roberson (Teresa), Tim Roberson, Faye Roberson Crittenden (Randy), Sue Roberson Malone (Bobby); and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Bevill State College in Fayette, AL, or Pensacola State University.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
