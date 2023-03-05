F.3.5.23 Canton Napier.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Dr. Canton Livingston Napier, 86, of Florence, passed away March 2, 2023.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.