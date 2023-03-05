FLORENCE — Dr. Canton Livingston Napier, 86, of Florence, passed away March 2, 2023.
A private burial will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Canton was born in Floyd County, Kentucky, on January 13,1937, to Emma Carolyn Ousley and Calloway Burns Napier. His mother, Emma, died soon after his birth, and he was lovingly raised by Emma’s sister and brother-in-law, Maudie Mae and Lynzie Slone of Martin, Kentucky. Canton grew up in Martin, Kentucky. He graduated from Martin High School, where among many other accomplishments, he attended Kentucky Boys State, served as vice-president of his Senior Class, and played trumpet in the marching band.
Upon graduating from high school in 1955, Canton enlisted in the United States Air Force. While training at Sampson Air Force Base, Keesler Air Force Base, and March Air Force Base, Canton specialized as a Non-Morse Code Intercept Operator, a Radio Intercept Operator, a Radioprinter Intercept Equipment Operator, and a Communications Electronics Operator. Canton was part of the United States Air Force Security Service and was stationed in Germany and Alaska as well as Pakistan and several Middle Eastern countries.
Upon being honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1959, with the rank of senior airman first class, Canton returned to Kentucky to attend Union College in Barbourville. While at Union he earned a Senior Assistantship in Social Sciences for outstanding academics and excellent conduct, and he was initiated to Phi Gamma Mu National Social Science Honor Society. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, cum laude.
Canton married Ellen Ruth Buchanan, and they had one daughter, Lisa. They moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where Canton began his teaching career in the Oak Ridge City School System. While teaching, he was an early proponent of computer science education. Canton enjoyed sponsoring the audio-visual club and serving as the yearbook advisor. He taught social studies, history, and civics at Robertsville Junior High School from 1962 until his retirement in 1998. In 1971, Canton received his Masters of Science in Education from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and he received his Doctorate of Education from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1979.
After his retirement, Canton moved to Florence, Alabama in 1999, to be close to his family. He spent his days taking care of his grandchildren, Ryan and Emma. Canton also enjoyed reading, repairing and crafting items in his workshop, and pursuing his interests in genealogy and history. He served as Chief Inspector for Voting Precinct 101 at the Grady Richards Center for many years.
Canton was preceded in death by his birth parents, Calloway and Emma Napier; his adoptive parents, Lynzie and Maude Mae Slone; brothers, Edward Napier and Lindbergh Napier; sister, Helena Redmon; and stepbrothers, Charles Napier and Carlos Napier.
Canton is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Peter Paine, of Florence, Alabama; grandson, Ryan Paine, of Los Angeles, California; and granddaughter Emma Paine Vo (Jeremi) of Birmingham, Alabama.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Canton’s neighbor and friend, Steve Tucker, for his thoughtfulness and support. The family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Critical Care Unit of North Alabama Medical Center for the kindness and compassion shown to Canton and his family.
Canton was a lifelong learner and educator. In lieu of flowers, please honor him with a donation to the Children’s and Youth Literature Section of the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library.
An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Commented