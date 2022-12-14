SPRINGVILLE, ALABAMA
Dr. Earl McIlwain Jeffres 88 of Springville, Alabama passed away on December 5, 2022. Earl was born in Harold, Florida on February 20, 1934 to Beda and Jody Jeffres. He attended Linden High School, Linden, Alabama. He received his Bachelor’s from Howard College in Pre-med followed by his MD from Medical College of Alabama. Earl then did a one-year internship in the Panama Canal Zone at Gorgas Hospital, followed by one year surgical residency at the University of Florida, two years in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Rucker, Alabama, one year of studies at New Orleans Baptist Seminary, one year general surgery residency and three years of orthopedic surgery residency at Lloyd Noland Hospital, Fairfield, Alabama.
Earl began his practice as an orthopedic surgeon in Florence Alabama in 1970 and practiced there till 1992. He then moved his practice to Fayetteville, Tennessee where he worked till his retirement in 2002.
Earl enjoyed volunteering at the State Crippled Children’s Clinic while practicing in Florence. One of his greatest joys was helping children that were afflicted with club feet. Earl was also a proud member of the American Medical Association. He was an active member of Gideons International, Fayetteville Camp for over 25 years, and a faithful member of Kirkland Baptist Church from 1992 until his passing. He was happily attending Central Baptist Church, Trussville, Alabama in his final months as he and his faithful wife, Jane had moved to Springville, Alabama to be closer to family. Earl was fiercely committed to medical missions, going on mission trips to the Panama Canal Zone, Brazil, and China.
Earl is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jane Matthews Jeffres; sons, Matthew (wife Virginia), John (wife Anne), and Paul (wife Celia); special nieces and nephew, Deborah Cardwell (husband Curtis), David Cumbie (wife Pat), Becky Berryman. Grandaughters, Megan Seals (husband Shane), Sara, Nora, and Ella
Jeffres. Sisters, Barbara Hornsby and Margaret Jeffres; sisters-in-law, Patsy Powell (husband Billy), Peggy Matthews and numerous nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by his parents, Jody Lee Jeffres and Beda Irene Sowell Jeffres.
Memorial services were held at Kirkland Baptist Church in Taft, TN, December 12, 2022. Visitation 12 - 1 p.m. with Memorial service following. Funeral services will be held at Central Baptist Church in Trussville, AL December 17, 2022. Visitation 1 - 2 p.m. with funeral service to follow. Graveside services will be held at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Troy, AL December 19, 2022 at 11 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International or Good Hope Baptist Cemetery Fund.
