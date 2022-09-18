TRINITY — A Celebration of Life for Dr. Faye Sebrina Wilson, 54 of Trinity, Alabama will be 11:00 AM Monday, September 19, 2022 at Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church with the Reverend Albert Ingram officiating. Inhumation will follow in Luketown Cemetery in Russellville, Alabama. The public may view Dr. Wilson on Sunday from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Reynolds Funeral Home.
DR. FAYE SEBRINA WILSON was born on September 14, 1967, to the late Mrs. Pearlie McGuire Wilson and Mr. Oscar Lee Wilson. She served faithfully as a member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Florence, Alabama. Born in Florence, Dr. Wilson grew up in Russellville,
Alabama. She graduated from Russellville Senior High School with the Class of 1985. After high school, Dr. Wilson majored in biology and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in 1990. She completed her formal education with a Doctorate of Medicine degree from Meharry Medical College in 1995. After graduating from medical school, Dr. Wilson became chief family medicine Resident at UAB Hospital.
In June of 1998, she joined Lawrence Medical Center (LMC), where she served loyally for 24 years. In August of the same year, Dr. Wilson opened a clinic in Courtland. A few years later, she opened a family medicine clinic in Moulton. In the years to come, Dr. Wilson would become the primary healthcare provider for hundreds of patients in the Courtland and Moulton Clinics. She accepted an immense challenge as the only doctor in Courtland and one of the few remaining doctors in Moulton that saw the community’s most needy patients. At times, Dr. Wilson had three generations of the same family in her care. She was a doctor to many and a friend to all. Dr. Wilson became a pillar of the community in a part of America that needed her most. During her time at LMC, Dr. Wilson served as medical director of Lawrence Rural Health Care Clinics, medical director of NHC long-term care in Moulton, president of the medical staff of Lawrence Medical Center, and collaborator of Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners for three clinics. In 2018, Dr. Wilson was named Chief of Staff at Lawrence Medical Center in Moulton, becoming the first African American and the first woman to be named to the position. Over the years, Dr. Wilson developed a tremendous work ethic and an even greater sense of humor. Family, friends, and those close to her at work knew how very expressive and colorful she could be with her words, especially when the IT guy made a “mistake.” At work, it was also understood someone had really messed up if she referred to them as “your cousin.”
Dr. Wilson was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Charity Wilson, and McKinley and Mollie McGuire; parents, Oscar Lee Wilson and Pearlie Beatrice McGuire Wilson; and sister Shirrell D. McDuffie.
She is survived by: brother, Donald R. Wilson of Florida; sisters, Elziner Wilson and Sammie Dawson, both of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Nonie Ebeling of Florida; niece and nephews, Marcia Denise Beatty, Alan Dawson, and Jamar McDuffie, all of North Carolina; aunt, Nellie Williams of Decatur, Alabama; cousins, Jacqueline Terrie Orr of Courtland, Alabama and Michael Gibson of Decatur, Alabama; and a host of other loved relatives and friends.
A scholarship will be established in Dr. Faye Wilson’s name. If you would like to make a contribution toward it, please do so via PNC Bank account number: 3047938382 c/o Donald Wilson
Commented