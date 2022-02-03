FLORENCE — Dr. G. Daniel “Dan” Howard passed away January 30, 2022.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Anne Howard; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Helene Howard; niece, Elizabeth Ann Howard; nephews, Gordon Michael Howard and William Frederick Howard.
Dan was born in Yonkers, New York on November 29, 1949. He attended Yonkers High School where he excelled in swimming and baseball. From there he went on to Manhattan College receiving a B.S. Degree in Health.
He joined the US Army on July 6, 1971, serving his country honorably for two years. Then onto Indiana University to acquire two Master’s Degrees with honors: Health and Safety and Public Health; culminating with two PhD’s; one in Health and Safety with a minor in Public Health and a second in Higher Education with a minor in Law.
Dr. Howard was certified Governmental Financial Manager, Certified Fundraising Executive, Certified Safety Professional, Certified Hazard Control Manager, Certified Hazardous Materials Manager, Registered Professional Sanitarian, Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Radiation Safety Officer, and Laser Systems Safety Officer with the US Navy.
Dan’s professional experience spanned forty years, beginning as a Lecturer at Indiana University; then to being an assistant professor of Health at SUNY Cortland; Director of Hazard Control Program and Associate Professor at Indiana University; Director of Grants and Development at Indiana State University; Vice President for Academic Affairs at SUNY Institute of Technology; Vice President for Advancement and Administration at the University of North Alabama; Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost at Arkansas State University; and Chancellor at Louisiana State university at Alexandria.
Dr. Howard’s accomplishments are too numerous to list, but he either acquired the funds for the following projects or was active in their creation: George H. Carroll Lion Habitat; Lion’s Trailer; acquisition of UNA’s live Lions Leo III and UNA; closing vehicular travel to campus from Wood Avenue; Laura Harrison entrance; Laura Harrison Fountain; Smith Bell Tower; Luckey Crocker Fountain; Jack Crocker Fountain; Champion Fountain; Three Little Lion Statue, Lion Pride Statue, Amphitheater; Veterans Memorial; Raburn Wing to Keller Hall; New Copper Roof on Coby Hall; refurbishing Rogers and Wesleyan Halls; ROTC Commemorative Garden; walkway bridge from O’Neal Hall to the Amphitheater; and acquiring six buses for UNA.
Aside from academics, Dan was active in the community. He assisted many individuals/firms to raise Philanthropic, support, to name a few: Alabama Chapter of Boy Scouts of America, Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, American Heart Association, Shoals Entrepreneurial Society, and Alabama Legacy Society. He was also an active member of the Royal Order of Knights of Pythias.
Setting aside his academic and professional accomplishments, Dan had a soft heart that was readily seen when he was with UNA’s Lions. Dan was a doting father to Leo III and UNA (Lovingly referred to as Big Boy and Baby Girl). He fed, cleaned for them, worried about them, played with them and loved them as his own children.
A memorial service will be held, Sunday, February 6, 2022, 2 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM at Elkins Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lion Fund at UNA.
