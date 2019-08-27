FLORENCE — Dr. Glen Davis Sockwell, 88 of Florence, AL passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was a native of Colbert County and was a longtime elder at Eastside Church of Christ later known as Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. He served the church in many capacities such as Bible teacher, preacher and theologian. He received his B.S. from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa and M.D. from the University of Alabama Medical School, Birmingham. Some of his hobbies included antique car restoration, searching and collecting Indian artifacts and fishing. He was an avid University of Alabama football fan and served as the team physician for the Sheffield High School football team for many years. He also served our country in the U.S. Air Force.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. A private graveside service will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Glenn and Mattie Jean Sockwell; children, Cynthia Leigh Sockwell and Steven Glen Sockwell; brother, Ronald Sockwell; grandson, Marc Nix; and sons-in-law, Ricky Brewer and Keith Brewer.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Ann Sockwell; children, Sheree Ann Brewer, Staci Lynn Brewer and Stuart Davis Sockwell (Beth); grandchildren, Holly Booth (Mike), Ryan Love, Amber Sockwell, Erin Sockwell, Katelyn Hall (Jake), Caroline Wilson (Jonathan) and Cyndy Sockwell (T.J.); great-grandchildren, Addison, Peyton, Harper, Dravin and Cohen; and brother, Gerald Sockwell (Gail).
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Glenwwod Nursing and Rehab and Compassus Hospice Care.
