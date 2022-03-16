WAVERLY, ALABAMA — Dr. Harold H. Williams, also lovingly known as “Jake”, age 91, with his home in Waverly, Alabama, was welcomed home, into the heavenly kingdom on March 14, 2022. Harold is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ailene Bishop Williams; sister, Gail Terrell; son, Grant Williams; daughter-in-law, Joan Williams; grandson, Connor Jake Williams and niece, Lisa Terrell. Harold also leaves behind his brother-in-law, L.O. Bishop; sister-in-law, Grace Bishop; nieces, Darlene Morgan, Patti Mangum; nephew, Luther Bishop, and a large and loving extended family.
Harold was born in Dora, Alabama on December 28, 1930 and lived a rich life, sharing his passion, patience, kindness and skill with others. As a young man, Harold worked with his father, Henry, refurbishing player pianos, pump organs, and building furniture. He enjoyed playing football in high school and graduated from UNA with a Bachelor’s Degree. Across the years, his careers included working as a Boy Scout Leader for the Boy Scouts of America, commercial fisherman on the Tennessee River, metal craftsman at Reynolds Aluminum, he operated his own sporting goods store, and served as a new car salesman (he sold a pink Cadillac to Elvis). Later, he earned his private pilot license, flew his Cessna regularly, and enjoyed building dozens of residential homes in the Florence, Alabama area. During 1971, Harold received his PhD from the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs. Afterwards, Harold served as a Professor at Auburn University, teaching merchandising, marketing and vocational education, making a positive impact on students across more than twenty years on the plains.
Some of the family’s fondest memories are of time spent in Canada and Alaska, where Harold and Ailene enjoyed a second home while Harold operated a charter fishing boat (catching salmon and halibut). Harold worked with Native American communities, north of the Artic Circle, supporting development of Vocational Education curriculum and facilities. Many wonderful summers were spent in Haines, Juneau and Hoonah, Alaska with friends. During that time, Harold served as a Director of the American Bald Eagle Foundation, sharing his time and talent with that enterprise, partnering with Raptor centers in the Southeastern US to support and preserve the American Bald Eagle.
A celebration of life will be held at the Allsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 235 Cumberland Drive, Allsboro, AL 35616 on Friday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will follow. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Waverly United Methodist Church (Waverly, Alabama) or the American Bald Eagle Foundation (Haines, Alaska), in memory of Harold H. Williams.
