FLORENCE — Dr. J. Harold Parker, 93, passed away on October 30, 2022. Born January 18, 1929, to J.B. and Opal Parker on a small farm in Ellijay, GA., the oldest of seven children for whom he led the way in pursuing higher education and military service. Harold walked several miles to a one room schoolhouse where his father taught grades 1-7. He attended Ellijay High School playing quarterback on the school’s first football team, graduating in 1946 (a full year before his father/ school teacher graduated high school in 1947). He attended UGA receiving a BS in agriculture in 1950, shortly thereafter being called to active duty in the Army at Fort Knox, KY. It was there while attending church in Vine Grove, KY, that he met his future wife, Phyllis Nall. They were married for 64 years.
After leaving the Army as a Second Lieutenant in the Armored Cavalry, he joined the agriculture information staff at NC State in Raleigh. Then came a move to Madison, WI earning a master’s in Ag journalism and a PhD in communications from the University of Wisconsin. Shortly afterwards came a move to Florence, AL starting his 30-year stint at TVA in a communication’s position at TVA’s National Fertilizer Development Center. In May 1963 he met JFK while coordinating local press coverage of the President’s visit to the Shoals for TVA’s 30th anniversary.
Upon retiring from TVA, he became a communication’s consultant for Reynolds Metals and in June 1995 was appointed as director of United Way of The Shoals.
Harold enjoyed photography, golf, traveling, being outdoors, meeting people and time with his grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Florence since 1961 where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday school for 50 years and served many years as a deacon. He was known for his dry humor, thirst for knowledge, faithfulness, impeccable integrity, leadership, deep thinking and service to God and his community. He was a dedicated member of the Florence Exchange Club.
Harold is survived by two daughters, Cindy Childs (Richard) of Rome, GA and Linda Lamb (Kevin) of Florence, AL. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Katherine Glazer, Margaret Ann Lamb, Rachel Graves (Andrew), Emily Childs and Parker Lamb (Samantha), and three great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Alec Parker Glazer, and Fletcher Graves. His first grandson and first great-grandson are named for him. He is also survived by his siblings, Hassel Parker (Rita), Howard Parker (Estelle), Mildred Chandler (Jack), Hubert Parker (Nancy) and Ruel Parker (Linda). He was predeceased by his wife Phyllis, parents JB and Opal Parker and sister Helen Moore.
Visitation will be Friday, November 4 at Elkins Funeral Home in Florence, AL from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. followed by graveside at Greenview Memorial at 3:00 p.m. with Kevin Johnson pastor of First Baptist Church, Florence officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Florence Exchange Club c/o Bert Bretherick, 2912 Hough Road, Florence, AL 35630 or Florence Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Avenue, Florence, AL 35630 or First Baptist Church, 209 N Walnut Avenue, Florence, AL 35630.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented