RED BAY — Dr. James C. Jones, 78, born on August 17, 1940, met Jesus to receive his heavenly reward on August 8, 2019. He was a pastor for over 50 years and was a member of New Union Missionary Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL.
Dr. Jones surrendered to the ministry in 1960 and was ordained in 1962. He married the former Gail Powell on December 30, 1962. Dr. Jones pastored churches in Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Illinois, Arkansas and Texas. He was also the president of Oxford Baptist Institute from 1991-1998. He served as the Adult Sunday School Editor for Bogard Press located in Texarkana, TX from 1999-2014.
Services will be Sunday, August 11, 3 p.m. at New Union Missionary Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Danny Stanford, Bro. Buel Lewallen, Bro. Daniel Merritt and Bro. Nicky Barnett officiating. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his two daughters, Sharon Bolding (Joel) Red Bay and Karen Neal (Tim) Booneville, MS; first cousins, Ruthie and Norm Piper, Phoenix, AZ; one grandson, John Ross Bolding, Red Bay; three granddaughters, Heather Long (Tony) Iuka, MS, Karissa Roach (Michael) Cairo, MS, Anna Petree (Nathan) Burnsville, MS; eight great-grandchildren, Sheridan Shinar, Carter Shinar, Landon Roach, Layla Murphy, Kaylee Adams, Kai Long, Kadence Long, Sterling Platt-Long and a host of family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, Richard and Claire Roberts Jones and a grandson, Craig Henderson.
Pallbearers will be Mark Massey, Nathan Petree, Michael Roach, Tony Dill, Tony Long and Chris Barnett. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Morrow, Gerald Collum, Greg Cummings, Tim Neal, Carter Shinar and Landon Roach.
Visitation Saturday, August 10, 5 to 8 p.m. at New Union Missionary Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL.
