LAINGSBURG, MICHIGAN — Dr. James D. Parker, 82, died January 13, 2021. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Coldwater Inn, Tuscumbia.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.