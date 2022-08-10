DANDRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Dr. James Douglas Link, age 88 of Dandridge Tennessee, passed way Friday morning, August 5, 2022, at his home. He was a native of Cullman, Alabama and lived in Florence, Alabama 58 years prior to moving to Dandridge. Dr. Link was preceded in death by his parents, John Ignatius Link and Edith Austin Link and brother, John Austin Link.
Survivors are his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Land Link; daughters, Lauren Link Gass and husband, Jim of Dandridge, Tennessee, and Melissa Link Gelinas of Cumming, Georgia; four grandchildren, James Anderson Gass of Johnson City, Tennessee, Link Gass of Dandridge, Tennessee, Sarah Gelinas Schlief (Luke) of Braselton, Georgia and Mary Claire Gelinas (Stephen Kirk) of Chamblee, Georgia; great-grandchild, Penelope Chandler Schlief.
Dr. Link graduated from St. Bernard College, attended Duke University, and was a graduate of University of Tennessee School of Medicine. He served his internship and pediatric residency at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. Link also served in the U.S. Army. He came to Florence in 1964 and practiced pediatrics at The Infants and Children’s Clinic until his retirement in 1998. He served as president of the Lauderdale County Medical Society and as president of the medical staff at Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital. He was also a member of the Medical Association of Alabama. He was also recognized by the University Tennessee College of Medicine as a 2014 Outstanding Alumnus.
Dr. Link was a member and deacon at First Christian Church. He was a member of the National Association for the Preservation and Perpetuation of Storytelling and had done some storytelling himself. His community involvement included many years of work with the Florence Chapter of March of Dimes board and the Florence Help Center. He also served at the state level on the Advisory Committee of the Primary Care Network of Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Alabama.
A graveside service is planned for 2:00, Friday, August 12th at Cullman Memory Gardens. Dr. Foster Eich will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Help Center, PO Box 1713, Florence, Alabama 35630. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, TN www.farrarfuneralhome.com
