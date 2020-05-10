FLORENCE — Dr. James (Jim) Rufus Holladay, 86, died on Thursday, May 7, after a brief illness. Born in Nashville, TN, Jim attended Hillsboro High School in Nashville and graduated in 1952. He then attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville for three years before entering Veterinary School at Auburn University. He graduated from Auburn in 1958 as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, and started his career in Columbus, GA. In 1964, Jim moved his family to Florence, Alabama where he founded Holladay Animal Hospital on Tennessee Street. He later moved his practice to a new building on Dr. Hicks Boulevard. Jim truly loved his career serving people as their veterinarian, and was beloved by many animal owners in the area.
Jim had many hobbies through out the years. He enjoyed tennis, golf, scuba diving, fishing, racquetball, gardening, playing cards, photography, boating, traveling the world, and working in his yard. He was passionate about connecting with his friends, whether it was his neighbors, a men’s breakfast group, a regular lunch group, or on the golf course with his buddies. Jim was also a member and usher at Edgemont United Methodist Church, and enjoyed serving at the local soup kitchen.
After retirement in 1997 Jim dove into woodworking. He especially enjoyed creating wooden gifts for family and friends, all marked with a “JRH Did It” stamp on the bottom. Jim was always on the go and always had a project he was working on. He never met a stranger, and developed wonderful friends everywhere he went. He loved to tell a good story and would do just about anything to share a laugh. Jim was the life of the party, and the creator of all sorts of crazy family games and competitions. If Jim was involved, you knew things would be interesting and fun. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his grandchildren who adored him.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Thornton Holladay and Kathleen Lee Holladay; and sister, Anne Holladay Knestrick.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jeanette Tiller Holladay; his children Lee Holladay (Jackie) of Miami, FL, Susie Holladay Lyons of Nashville, TN, and Leslie Holladay Dunlap (D.R.) of Birmingham, AL.; grandchildren, Spencer Holladay, Ethan Holladay, Daniel Lyons, Mary Kate Lyons, Allison Dunlap and Sarah Dunlap; cousins, Billy Lee (Pat) and Sue Smith (Tom) of Town Creek, AL; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at home and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave, Florence, AL 35630
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
