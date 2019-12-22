SHOALS CREEK — Rev. Dr. James Knox Thompson, 91, died at home on Shoals Creek on November 26, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1928 to John Knox and Teresa Adams Thompson of Scottsboro, Alabama. Jim was an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church, USA. His longest tenure was at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Florence.
Jim graduated from Auburn University and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (among other honors) for his exemplary service as a fighter pilot in the 4th Fighter Wing in Korea, flying 71 missions. He received a Masters of Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary in Atlanta and a Doctorate of the Science of Theology from San Francisco Theological Seminary.
Jim was a member of the Florence Rotary Club, Lauderdale County Democratic Party Committee, PFLAG Florence/Shoals, a local chapter of Al-Anon, Experimental Aircraft Association of Muscle Shoals, North Alabama Presbytery of PCUSA, Korean War Veterans Group and he was the Parish Visitor Emeritus of First Presbyterian Church of Florence.
Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Hazel Meade Thompson and his children: Ann Thompson Carmack (James Robert Carmack), Joseph McLester Meade, Jr., Thomas Reeder Meade (Cynthia Gibson Meade) and Jane Meade Race (Kevin Patrick Race). His grandchildren, Bess Gibson Meade, Grace Reeder Meade (Jerry Christopher Vaughan, Jr.), Thomas Reeder Meade, Jr., Josephine Sullivan Meade, Thompson Carlton Race, Carson Hamilton Race and Sadie Meade Race.
In addition to his immediate family, Jim is also survived by loving and wonderful nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews who all gathered last year in Atlanta to celebrate “Faufer’s” 90th Birthday. It was an incredible weekend with lots of love, laughter and memories shared together. Jim was overwhelmed with love and touched that many traveled so far to celebrate. This was a demonstration to how much he was loved.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, his brother, John Will Thompson, and his sister, Virginia Thompson Hegland.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 23rd at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Florence with Rev. Brandon Miles officiating. The service will be held in the Fellowship Hall due to Sanctuary construction.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial in Jim’s honor to First Presbyterian Church, 224 E Mobile Street, Florence, AL 35630 or to the Human Rights Campaign at hrg.org. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
