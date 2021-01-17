LAINGSBURG — Dr. James D. Parker, age 82 of Laingsburg passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at his home. In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
James was born September 12, 1938, to the late Mildred Smith in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
He graduated from Deshler High School and attended the University of North Alabama, Palmer College of Chiropractic Medicine, John Wesley College, and Thomas M. Cooley Law School. James married Rose E. Ellard on September 16, 1962 in Moulton, Alabama. He served in the Army National Guard, he was a 32nd degree Mason, and a Shriner, a member of the Michigan Chiropractic Association, the National Speakers Association, The Toastmasters International and a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Tuscumbia, Alabama. James loved spending time with his family, traveling, riding his Harley, reading, and listening to Elvis. James was passionate about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and teaching others about health and fitness management. He operated his Chiropractic Practice in Owosso, Michigan for more than 48 years.
Dr. Parker is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rose; his children, Donnie Parker, Jr., Shelle (Patrick) McNamara, and Shane Parker; his grandchildren, Eric (Kim) Hill, Taylor (Mitch) McCaige, Cassie McNamara, and T.J. McNamara; his brother, Bill (Paula) Purcell; his sister, Barb (Phil) Konzak; his brothers-in-law, Rob Borja, Butch Ellard, Jerry (Jane) Ellard, and Tommy Ellard; his cousins, Glenda Flemming and Holly Watson; also numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Smith; and his grandmother, Mrs. Gertrude Henrichson; his brothers, Frank Purcell and Tom Purcell, Jr.; sister-in-law, Carla Purcell; his sister, Cora Borja; his nephews, Benjamin Purcell and Christopher Purcell; and brother-in-law, Billy Ellard.
In lieu of flowers or contributions, the family requests that you help others that are in need. Cards and letters can be sent to: Rose Parker P.O. Box 906 Owosso, Michigan 48867.
The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel where online condolences may be shared at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
