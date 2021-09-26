FLORENCE — November 24, 1946 - September 20, 2021 — Dr. James Thomas Stoddard, Jr. passed away Monday September 20, 2021, at the age 74. Dr. Stoddard was a proud Vietnam Veteran then volunteered to serve his country as an Army dentist from 1969 to 1975. During his service he received a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Medical Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and three Oversea Service Bars. He graduated from the University of Tennessee: College of Dentistry in 1969 as one of the youngest in his class. Dr. Stoddard was a wonderful, dedicated dentist and spent over 50 years serving his patients until his retirement in 2020. He was also a big supporter of Auburn University football. WAR EAGLE.
Dr. Stoddard was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Margaret Stoddard; infant boy, “Baby Jimmy”; brothers-in-law, David Murray and Tommy Horton; sister-in-law, Greer Slade. He is survived by his wife, Charlie; brother, Dr. David Stoddard; brother-in-law, Bob Murray (Betsy); sister, Jeanne Horton; daughters, Shanon Murray and Kim Reid (Jack); sons, Jay Smith (Mandy), Dr. Jamie Stoddard (Julie), and Dr. Sean Ferrell (Alison); grandchildren, Samantha James (Jason), Drake and Ali Smith, Trey and Macy Stoddard, Jack, Ellis and Camp Ferrell; great-grandchildren, Dominic Murray and Jase James; along with many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held Monday September 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel in Florence, AL for close family and friends. We respectfully ask everyone to wear a mask while in attendance.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family has asked for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; as Dr. Stoddard was very passionate about the charity.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
