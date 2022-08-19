LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — Dr. Janet Latricia King, 59, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on July 14, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Janet was born on September 16, 1962, to James and Virginia King in Russellville, AL. Janet graduated from Russellville High School in 1980.
She went on to study Sociology at Mississippi State University, MS. She eventually earned her PhD in Educational Technology from UNLV in May 2017. She was awarded Outstanding Graduate and was featured in multiple news stories. Halfway through her doctorate program she discovered she had Stage 4 Lung Cancer but was determined to graduate. Janet spent most of her career in education as a professor in Sociology, Education, and E-Learning.
Janet loved antiquing, traveling, and karaoke. She lived her life to the fullest and had too many adventures to list. Janet loved shows, concerts, Sturgis, and all things Vegas. She also loved spending time with her family and friends, as well as her sweet dog, Sasha. Janet had a charitable nature and took every opportunity she could to volunteer and help others. She volunteered with Red Cross for many years in several different states. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Janet was cremated and will be buried next to her parents in in Tharptown, Alabama. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Tharptown Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Scotty and Gary King.
She is survived by her siblings, Randy and Rose King and Donna Merdzinski, her children, Hilliary Farison, Chase Farison, and Athena Chittur as well as her, nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Lung Association or American Cancer Society.
Commented