LEXINGTON, ALABAMA — Dr. Jerry Lee Beavers, 80 of Lexington, AL passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the North Alabama Medical Center.
Jerry was a member of the Church of Christ at New Georgia. He served his country in the Marine Corps from 1961-1966. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1956. He attended East Mississippi Junior College, Florence State University, and the University of Alabama. He loved to watch the Tide Roll and the Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed the outdoors and woodworking. He raised all kinds of animals and especially loved his rat terriers. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather as well as a caring friend to so many. He retired as the Director of Student Affairs from UAB School of Nursing and had a special place in his heart for nurses.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Jerry Curry and Steve Klein officiating. Interment will be in Antioch Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eva Theora Beavers; sisters, Frances Beavers and Virginia Adkins.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Layne Beavers; children, Tim Beavers (Cindy), Amy Thornton (Brian), Julie Miller (Matt), Amanda Burnett (Jason) and Emily Beavers; siblings, Charles Beavers (Jane) and Bonnie Mayberry; fourteen grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brian Thornton, Matt Miller, Jason Burnett, Jonathan Beavers, Caleb Thornton and Clay Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Wells, Drew Miller, Dryden Beavers, Charlie Miller, Luke Thornton, Calvin Burnett and Zeke Burnett.
The family would like to thank Drs Mitchell, Lango, and Boorghu along with the amazing nursing staff at North Alabama Medical Center.
Donations may be made to the Wendy Thompson Memorial Scholarship Fund at Lexington High School.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented