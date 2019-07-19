TUSCUMBIA — Dr. Jimmy Joe Maddox, of Tuscumbia, Alabama passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 77. His visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 4:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia with Rev. Rudy Guess officiating.
Jim was born in Haynesville, LA on January 27, 1942 to John Audis and Carmen Maddox. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, John Nolan Maddox and Henry Carol Maddox, and one sister, Joy Phelps. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Marie Schmitz on June 12, 1962. He attended college on a football scholarship to Georgia Tech. Jim graduated in 1965 with a B.S. in Applied Biology and an M.S. in Biology in 1967, both from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Jim received his Ph.D. in Plant Physiology in 1975 from Mississippi State University. Jim worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority for 30 years, retiring in 2005. Jim received Jesus as his Lord and Savior in 1980 and his life was radically changed. He had a love for people and for telling others about the new life he had found only in Jesus. As a result of his faith he loved missions. He served on numerous church and missionary boards and countless short-term mission trips. He also served as a Gideon, taught Sunday school, participated in jail ministry, and sang in the choir. He also loved science and research and dedicated much effort to restoring the American Chestnut Tree to its prominence from almost extinction.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Patricia S. Maddox; daughters, Ramona (Mike) Skufca, Tamara (Jonathon) Hubbert and Heather (Jonathan) Howell; grandchildren, Ian Soileau, Jonathon Hubbert, Benjamin Hubbert, Lillian Howell, Caleb Howell and Ana Howell.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Brazeale, David Burch, Glen Foster, Rusty Gautney, David Honey, Mark Hatcher, Bobby Mitchell and Jimmy Spain.
Memorials may be made to Tuscumbia United Methodist Church (Missions) at https://tuscumbiaumc.org/, Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org/donateItems, American Chestnut Tree Foundation at https://www.acf.org/
