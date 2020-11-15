WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Dr. Joe I. Hall, 69, died November 12, 2020. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Guy Buchanan Stadium, Waynesboro. He was a physician. Shackelford Funeral Home will be directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.