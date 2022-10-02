FLORENCE — Dr. Joel Herron Rainer passed peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee after a long journey with an oligodendroglioma brain tumor.
Dr. Rainer was a beloved cardiologist and friend to many in the Shoals, singing in the Shoals Chamber Singers and as a faithful member of Edgemont United Methodist Church.
Dr. Rainer is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Betsy”; children, Elissa (Russ) Pelton, Price (Melanie) Rainer, Wesley (Kim) Rainer, and Austin Rainer.
A celebration of life will be held at Edgemont UMC at 11 AM on October 22.
Commented