F.10.2.22 Joel Rainer.jpg

FLORENCE — Dr. Joel Herron Rainer passed peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee after a long journey with an oligodendroglioma brain tumor.

Dr. Rainer was a beloved cardiologist and friend to many in the Shoals, singing in the Shoals Chamber Singers and as a faithful member of Edgemont United Methodist Church.

Dr. Rainer is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Betsy”; children, Elissa (Russ) Pelton, Price (Melanie) Rainer, Wesley (Kim) Rainer, and Austin Rainer.

A celebration of life will be held at Edgemont UMC at 11 AM on October 22.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.