HAMILTON — Dr. John Kerr II, 77, died March 10, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at Hamilton Church of Christ. Funeral will be Saturday at noon at the church with a graveside service at Hamilton Memory Gardens. Marion County Funeral Home directing

