FLORENCE — Dr. Judith Lynn Thompson Jackson, EdD, a longtime resident of Florence, AL, passed away after a brief illness on April 28, 2022. She was 68 years old.
Judy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Joseph “Joe” Glenn Jackson Jr; her children, Joseph “Joey” Glenn Jackson III and Jamie Krestina Jackson Scroggins (Joshua); her grandchildren, Sarah Scroggins Rutherford (Skylar), Julianna Jackson, Maddox Jackson, Ethan Scroggins, and Jude Scroggins; her great-granddaughter, Rilley Rutherford; her brother, David Thompson (Sheila); her nephews, Matthew Thompson (Rebekah), and Joshua Thompson (Kristin); her great-nephew, Braxton Thompson; her brothers-in-law, Jim Jackson (Shelia), Jon Jackson (Belinda), and Jay Jackson; her nieces, Jessica Thompson (Jeremy), Joy Jackson, Jenny Mullins (Josiah); her nephews, Jonathan Jackson (Lauren), J.D. Jackson (Samantha) and many great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Jack Talmadge Thompson; her mother, Louise Anderson Thompson; her sister, Elaine Griffin; and her niece, Kathy Griffin.
Judy was born in Charlotte, N.C. on May 18, 1953, to Louise and Jack Thompson. She moved to Florence, AL. when she was a teenager and graduated from Bradshaw High School (71’). She met her husband Joe (69’) there, where they were in the marching band together. They were married in 1972. They purchased a home early on, in The Historic Walnut Street District, which became such a treasured community to them. It was the area where they would live and love together for almost fifty years. They soon had two children, Joey and Jamie. Judy went to work for South Central Bell as a young wife and mother. She graduated from The University of North Alabama (91’ and 02’) and The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa (10’). After attaining her degree, she became the Director of Annual Giving and Donor Research, Director of Major Gifts, and later the Associate VP of Advancement at The University of North Alabama. She was affectionately known as J.J.
She spent 25 years fundraising at UNA and she developed and directed the student Phonathon program there. She loved her student workers and the international students she was able to work with through the years. She was such a wonderful overseer, they were known to call her “mama”. She loved and honored the people and the many relationships she was able to build more than anything. She had the incredible privilege of leading the charge to raise funds for the building of The George Carroll Lion Habitat. She brought in the most recent University mascot lions, Leo and Una, and helped raise and feed them as babies. Even when they were grown, the lions still recognized her and Joe’s presence. She was a community leader who served on many different boards and always participated in various local organizations.
After she retired in 2018, she became The Financial Development Director at the YMCA and she continued there in a fundraising capacity. She so dearly loved her fellow coworkers at the YMCA and the people of our community who filled up that facility. She was willing to do whatever was necessary to help others succeed in life, even to the point of playing staff volleyball or helping with a marathon on Thanksgiving Day. She was never too far from UNA and she later became an adjunct professor for a period of time.
Judy was a devoted wife, mother, nana, and servant. She confessed Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age and was filled with His Holy Spirit. She spent the rest of her life, in whatever sphere she was in, encouraging, serving, honoring, giving, and praying for those around her. She moved in the ministry of encouragement and as a writer she always loved to send cards and notes to friends and those in need. She lived a life above reproach and pleasing to the Lord. She was a prayer warrior and the expression of Christ’s loving nature in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8.
She was a woman full of many gifts and talents. She was a humorous poet and beautiful communicator. She was a mentor and friend to many and she organized all things well. She was a teacher and a lover of education. She had only stopped advancing her education in the last few months because of her physical setbacks. She and Joe both had their pilot licenses and they loved flying together for many years. She loved traveling all over for work and pleasure and to visit with her family. She loved going to the mountains in Gatlinburg, TN. and the beach in Anna Maria Island, FL. She loved UNA sports and frequented them all, but especially loved having her season tickets to the Lions’ football games and experiencing the UNA Marching Band. She was an avid reader and read thousands of books in her lifetime. She loved to play family card games and laugh until she cried. She was a flute player in the Bradshaw High School band during her days of youth and she never stopped loving the sound of music. She loved all kinds of music, but she was usually listening to praise and worship songs and often frequented Gospel Music “Singings” with Joe. She was a lover of God’s Word and regularly journaled her thoughts and prayers throughout the years. She always looked forward to taking her family to Florida every year and spending the whole week together. For many years now, she especially loved to cook for her whole family every Sunday afternoon and spend the day with them. She often ended up feeding her friends as well. Her relationships were her favorite adventure.
There’s just not a soul that her presence didn’t lighten. She made everything better. She was deeply loved by all and such a treasure. She worshipped Jesus with her family all the way to heaven. We are certain that The Lord welcomed her home saying, “Well done, Judy, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.”
We honor her life and legacy and she is so deeply missed.
Visitation has been scheduled at Greenview Memorial Chapel, for Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 12-2pm. This will be followed by a family-only graveside service. Pastor E.M. Doc Shell will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that gifts be given to the Judy Jackson Endowed Scholarship at the UNA Foundation. To give a gift in memory of Judy, please send checks to Judy Jackson Scholarship, P.O. Box 5113, Florence, AL. 35632-0001 or online at //www.una.edu/give/give-now.html and please type Judy Jackson Scholarship in the comment box.
Pallbearers will be Joey Jackson, Joshua Scroggins, Maddox Jackson, Jon Jackson, Jay Jackson, and Jim Jackson.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented