Dr. Kevin Troy Greene, 50, of Jasper, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at UAB Hospital, after succumbing to injuries and complications resulting from a motorcycle accident.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Jasper First United Methodist Church, Kilgore-Green will be directing. Burial in Oak Hill Cemetery. Alan Beasley and Adam Hicks will officiate.
Kevin was born in Camden, TN on March 7, 1969. He grew up traveling the world and had the rich experiences of living in such places as Jamaica, Alaska and Egypt where he made many lifelong friends. He graduated high school from Cairo American College in Cairo, Egypt in 1986. He attended Undergrad at the University of Tampa and went on to Medical School at the University of South Alabama. He went on to be a brilliant Anesthesiologist making an impact on many people saving many lives along the way.
To his coworkers, he will be remembered for his compassion as well as his caring work ethic. To his friends, he will be remembered as a loyal, unconditionally loving, quick-witted guy who would drop everything if they needed him. To his family, he will be remembered as a strong, loving and kind son, brother and husband who could handle any crisis and be their rock when he needed to be. To his children, he will be remembered as a one-of-a-kind patient and affectionate Daddy (who never said no to a puppy) and loved them more than anything in the world. He made sure they knew it every day. The relationship Kevin had with his children can be summed up best in his 12-year old daughter, Lilah’s words:
“Heaven gained an amazing angel today. Daddy, you are the most amazing human. I love you so much. Thank you for everything you have done for me. I love you more than anything in this whole world. You will always be in my heart forever and always. Now all your pain is gone, you are riding your motorcycle in Heaven, eating however many cheeseburgers you want, listening to your rock music, so much you wanted to do that you can do now. You are surrounded by so much love. I wish you healing and peace. I love you more than words. You are my hero and will always be. Thank you for everything Daddy. “God is our refuge and strength a very present help in trouble.” Psalm 46:1. I will miss you but you are in a better place where you have so much more time to do the things you’ve always wanted to do. You are so loved. This has been a hard year, but I know that God has a plan. You are still my daddy and will always be. You are the most amazing person. You have the biggest heart. No one could ever, ever, ever be like you, daddy. You were the biggest influence in my life. You taught me to care for people, to love people, to always be happy no matter what. I love you. I love you so much. Thank you everyone for all the prayers and everything. I love you more than anything daddy.”
He was preceded in death by his special nephew, John Greene.
He is survived by his children, Austin, Everett, Emily, Lilah, Reese and Rowynn; parents, John and Mickey Greene; sisters, Silvana Greene and Paige Cantrell; nephews, Adam, Tyler and Jacob; niece, Rebekah (Andrew); and a host of many close friends. Especially his “CAC Family”.
Special thanks to those who helped get the family through the last 10 days, especially to Joe Downs who stepped up and went beyond anyone’s expectations to handle literally everything.
