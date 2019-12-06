RUSSELLVILLE
Dr. Leonides V. Santos, 72, of Russellville, AL passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was a loving husband to Anna Maria Santos.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Jose (Tio Pepe) and Miguela (Ma Guelang); brothers, Isabel (Balbo), Ramiro (Bebot) Santos; sister, Rosario (Ate Rosie) Santos Lopez.
He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Rose Santos (Darrell Johnson) and JoEllen Santos Mays (Johnathan Mays); sons, Joseph Leonides Santos (Sara Connolly) and Michael Leonides Santos (Tatiana Almohada); brothers, Aristeo (Beng) Santos, Wilfredo Santos and Jose Santos; sisters, Teresita Santos Madulid, Elenita Santos Arceo and Maria Victoria Santos Young, and also by many in- laws, cousins, godchildren, nieces and nephews in the Philippines, Canada and the USA.
Services will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1799 N Jackson Ave., Russellville, AL 35653, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. After the reception his internment will be at the Columbarium at St. Bernard Abbey, 1600 St. Bernard Dr., Cullman AL 35055.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
