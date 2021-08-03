FLORENCE — May 27, 1938 - August 1, 2021 — Leota Morgan Harriman, 83, Florence, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Visitation will be today, August 3, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral will be conducted on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Heritage Christian University, Florence, with visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 and the service immediately following, Bill Bagents and Ed Gallagher officiating. Elders of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ will serve as pallbearers. Interment will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Leota was a member of the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ. Her life of Christian service touched many lives in the church and the community through the bus ministry, jail ministry, singles ministry, nursing homes ministry, and meals on wheels. She was a founding member of the Heritage Associates.
Professionally, she had a notable career in the field of Mental Health as a Social Worker, Psychotherapist, Director of Hope Haven Adult Training Center, Clinical Psychologist for 16 eastern Colorado schools governed by the Board of Co-operational Educational Services in Denver, and as a volunteer for NACOLG’s Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group upon retirement.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Richard Morgan and Dean Morgan; sister, Jewel Ann Cagle; and son, Jay Harriman.
Leota is survived by her husband, Don Harriman; her daughters, Tana Mitchell (David), Sheila Fitzgerald (Tony), Tomasue Weber, and daughter-in-law, Teri Harriman; her sons, Thad Weber, Brad Weber; her grandchildren, Justin Reeves, Amy Howe, Claire Dalziel, Zac Mitchell, Trenton Mitchell, Blake Weber, Morgan Weber, Tony Fitzgerald Jr., Matthew Fitzgerald, Brian Harriman, Brandon Harriman, Brentlyn Harriman; 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mars Hill Bible School or Heritage Christian University.
