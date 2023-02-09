ROGERSVILLE — It is with heavy heart, that the family of Dr. Matthew “Matt” Jimmy Coker announces the passing of an amazing young man, far too soon. Matt joined his heavenly Father, his parents, Jimmy Dale Coker and Sharon McRight Coker on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Matt was 47 years old.
Matt had a magnetic personality, and people were drawn to him from an early age. Matt’s formative years were centered around family, including his mom, dad, and sister Tamsie. The core values he learned during this time continued to guide him for the remainder of his life.
Matt was a gifted athlete at Brooks High School in Killen. He played with a big heart and much energy as an offensive lineman and letterman for four years on the varsity football team, and graduated in 1993.
Matt graduated from the University of North Alabama in Florence with a degree in biology. He then pursued and obtained a Doctorate of Medical Dentistry at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Shortly after starting dental school, he was diagnosed with the particularly devastating disease of adrenoleukodystrophy. Despite the cruel nature and poor prognosis of this diagnosis, Matt never let it deter him from the way he wanted to live his life.
Matt, with determination and support from his family, finished his degree. Following dental school, Matt opened a dental practice in Florence with his sister, Tamsie that is still in practice today. Matt later opened an office in Madison to be closer to his son.
Shortly after his graduation from dental school, he married Nicole Cox. They had a beautiful son, Evan Matthew Coker, who truly has been the light of Matt’s world. This was the beginning of Matt’s journey of being a kind, loving dad who insisted on having wonderful adventures with Evan.
Matt loved his friends and family and always made us laugh. His personality was big and he always had jokes to promote a jovial time for all. Despite Matt’s diagnosis, he endeavored to work and had adventures with Evan, family, and friends for close to 21 wonderful years. Many of his adventures included boating on the Tennessee River, trips to Disney World, and enjoying their Floridian condo with his partner in crime, Evan.
Matt is survived by his son, Evan Coker; sister, Dr. Tamsie Coker Rogers; and many wonderful friends and family members.
Dr. Matthew Coker will be missed beyond words! We love you Matt!
It is the quality, not the longevity, of one’s life that is important!
Visitation and Celebration of Life will be Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 130 Pointe Drive Killen, AL 35645 from 4 – 7 p.m.
Funeral services: Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, AL (close friends and family only please).
To honor Matt’s commitment for helping others, the family sincerely requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a small donation to the Myelin Project. Link: http://aldconnect.org/about-us/the-myelin-project/
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Commented