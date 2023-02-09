F.2.9.23 Matthew Coker.jpeg

ROGERSVILLE — It is with heavy heart, that the family of Dr. Matthew “Matt” Jimmy Coker announces the passing of an amazing young man, far too soon. Matt joined his heavenly Father, his parents, Jimmy Dale Coker and Sharon McRight Coker on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Matt was 47 years old.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you