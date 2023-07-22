F.7.22.23 Robert Weathers.jpeg

FLORENCE — Dr. Robert Douglas Weathers, 89 years old of Florence, passed away July 15, 2023 at his residence, in Florence. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Elkins Funeral Home with Brother Dwayne McDuff officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

