TUSCUMBIA — Stegall, Dr. Robert Harold “Bob” of Tuscumbia, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Louise Stegall of Humboldt, Tennessee; and his brother, William C. “Billy” Stegall. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 68 years, Kay Frances (Ward) Stegall; three children, Robert Patterson Stegall (Mary Ann), Maryjane Hean (George), Jennifer Sun (Wellington); grandchildren, Justin Sun (Andrea), Chris Sun, Kevin Hean (Eugenie), Caroline Dyky (Igor); great-granddaughter, Addison Kay Dyky, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dr. Stegall was a native of Humboldt, Tennessee. Bob had a lifetime of service in ministry. He attended Johnson Bible College, Vanderbilt Divinity School, and Lexington Theological Seminary. He served Christian Churches (Disciples of Christ) in Alabama, Tennessee, and Arkansas. While in Florence, Bob served on various regional committees, including the Florence Ministerial Association.
In 1997 he retired in Tuscumbia, Alabama, and began serving the region as an interim minister and mentor. He enjoyed being involved with the Tuscumbia Civitan Club and enjoyed serving the community.
Bob was known for his ability to tell stories to illustrate the lessons of scripture, learning people’s names, and being pastoral. He loved his home, his family, his church families, travel, teaching, and fishing.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at First Christian Church, Florence, on Saturday, April 22, at 11:00 a.m., with David Chambers officiating.
The family asks that memorial donations be made to First Christian Church, Florence; St. Jude; or a charity of your choice.
