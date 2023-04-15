F.4.15.23 Robert Stegall.jpg

TUSCUMBIA — Stegall, Dr. Robert Harold “Bob” of Tuscumbia, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you