WINSTON-SALEM, NC — Dr. Rod McDonald died October 18, 2020 surrounded by family in Winston-Salem. He is survived by his wife, Pat; sons, Andrew and Paul; grandsons, Logan and Dillon; and granddaughter, Addy.
Dr. McDonald was born in Belfast, Ireland. He graduated with a Degree in Medicine from Queens University, Belfast. He immigrated to Canada to take the position of the Chief Medical Resident at St. Micheal’s Hospital, Toronto. He practiced Internal Medicine in Canada and became a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. Dr. McDonald then moved his practice to Los Angeles and, from there, settled in Russellville where he practiced for 25 years until his retirement.
Dr. McDonald will be missed by his family, friends and patients.
